Getting Answers
Coats for Kids
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

LSU lands commitment from La. native, Arkansas safety Joe Foucha

Arkansas defensive back Joe Foucha after a stop against Penn State during the second half of...
Arkansas defensive back Joe Foucha after a stop against Penn State during the second half of the Outback Bowl NCAA college football game Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, in Tampa, Fla.(Chris O'Meara | AP)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 6:29 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers have landed their second commitment through the NCAA Transfer Portal on Tuesday, Jan. 11. Arkansas safety Joe Foucha a native of New Orleans announced via Twitter that he would be joining the Tigers.

RELATED: LSU adds UL-Lafayette DB Mekhi Garner

Foucha joins UL-Lafayette defensive back Mekhai Garner who announced on Tuesday that he would be transferring to the Tigers as well. This news comes just hours after LSU cornerback Dwight McGlothern announced that he would be entering the portal.

RELATED: LSU CB Dwight McGlothern enters NCAA Transfer Portal

A product of McDonogh 35 had 73 total tackles, 7.5 tackles-for-loss, 1.5 sacks, one forced fumble, seven passes defended and two interceptions this past season.

During his time as a Razorback, Foucha had 231 total tackles, 11.5 tackles-for-loss, 2.5 sacks, 2 forced fumbles, 17 passes defended and five interceptions in 44 games played.

The Tigers have been hit hard this off-season with 10 players entering the portal as of Tuesday, Jan. 11. Defensive back has been an area of need for LSU to fill.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Miller County, Ark., sheriff's detectives are investigating the deaths of a man and woman who...
MCSO identifies man, woman found dead near boat ramp
The Walmart Supercenter, located at 1125 Shreveport Barksdale Hwy will close at 2 p.m. on...
Shreveport-Barksdale Walmart to close for cleaning, sanitizing on Jan. 10
Michael Lofton, DOB: 3/10/1986
Bossier City man arrested after reportedly being found with images of child sex abuse, bestiality
Dispatchers got the call just before 7:45 a.m. near E. Flournoy Lucas Road where the Terry...
Big-rig rolls over in south Shreveport
All five members of the Westfall family were injured in an EF-2 tornado that hit the community...
Family hurt when tornado hits Peason community; NWS says it was an EF-2 up to a half-mile wide

Latest News

Ponchatoula star Jacoby Mathews will sign on Feb. 2.
LSU in the hunt for 5-star safety Jacoby Mathews
LSU cornerback Dwight McGlothern (2)
LSU CB Dwight McGlothern enters NCAA Transfer Portal
Kevin Faulk elected to the 2022 College Football Hall of Fame
Kevin Faulk elected to the 2022 College Football Hall of Fame
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) looks on during an NFL football game against the...
Joe Burrow will lead Bengals against Saints for first time in 2022