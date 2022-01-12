Getting Answers
LSU in the hunt for 5-star safety Jacoby Mathews

Ponchatoula star Jacoby Mathews will sign on Feb. 2.
Ponchatoula star Jacoby Mathews will sign on Feb. 2.(John Beadle)
By Garland Gillen
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 4:42 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Jacoby Mathews produced some memorable moments during his four-year career at Ponchatoula. But now the 5-star recruit is ready to display his talents on the college level.

“Oh yeah, I’m super excited for that. I know this is the time to crack down. Get real serious, focus in on everything. Go in and show everything I can do as a freshman, my sophomore year, and then get out there my third year and first-round draft pick. That’s all it’s about,” said Ponchatoula senior Jacoby Mathews.

Texas A&M, Alabama, Florida, and LSU are vying for Mathews’ signature. The new Tiger coaching staff is re-recruiting the safety, after he was originally committed to the past coaching regime in Baton Rouge.

“It’s still been the same. It’s still on my trail. Coach Brian came in, just like Coach O was when he came in on me. Coach Frank came in just like Coach Daronte came in on me. So I feel like it’s back to the same thing. It’s something I got to restart, rebuild. I’ll get to that once I go up there,” said Mathews.

Tigers, Tide, Gators, or Aggies. Whoever lands Mathews, will get a ready to contribute right away player.

“He’s as good as I ever coached. Athletically he’s off the charts. He’s been a really good player for the entire time here. Was a really good player as a freshman. He was an all-district player on both sides of the ball as a sophomore. A lot of big plays for Ponchatoula over a long four-year career,” said Ponchatoula head coach Hank Tierney.

National Signing Day is right around the corner on Feb. 2. Mathews plans to sign on that day

