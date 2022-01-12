LIVE WEB CAM: Kisatchie National Forest welcomes baby bald eagle

(KSLA) - The U.S. Forest Service in Kisatchie National Forest announced the hatching of a baby bald eagle on their Facebook page.

The announcement came around 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 12. The eaglet hatched a little after 12 a.m. to proud parents Anna and Louis. Currently, the forest service has not named the new eagle, but multiple names have been suggested. Last year’s eaglet was named by the public, “Kisatchie.”

You can watch the baby eagle and suggest names on Kisatchie National Forest’s YouTube page.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.