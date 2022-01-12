Homicide suspect sentenced on separate federal weapons charge

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, a Shreveport man has been charged in a federal indictment with illegal receipt of a firearm by a person under indictment. He pleaded guilty to the charge on Sept. 7, 2021.

Quinterrius D’Lon Brown, 20, was sentenced on Wednesday, Jan. 12 to 24 months in prison, followed by two years of supervised release.

Evidence presented to the court shows Brown was indicted in Caddo Parish on Nov. 18, 2020, and charged with one count of second-degree murder and two counts of aggravated criminal damage to property. He was arraigned on those charges in court on Jan. 20, 2021 and then released on bond.

On June 12, 2021, law enforcement agents received information that Brown was illegally in possession of firearms. After searching for him, he was found outside of his girlfriend’s residence on Fairway Drive in Shreveport.

After being read his Miranda rights, agents learned Brown had purchased a hand gun off the street a month earlier. A search warrant was obtained and agents found a handgun in the master bedroom, where Brown admitted to hiding it earlier that day.

Brown was aware he was under indictment for a crime punishable by imprisonment for a term exceeding one year and knew he was prohibited from possessing any firearms or ammunition.

