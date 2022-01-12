Getting Answers
Great weather for the second half of the week

By Andrew Brightman
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 5:03 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Wednesday! As we reach the middle part of the work week we are tracking some great weather ahead for the ArkLaTex. Temperatures this afternoon will be moving up into the 60s today with 70s possible on Thursday. While a change to northerly winds will cool us off slightly Friday, we are not tracking any major changes until the weekend. That’s when we are watching an area of low pressure and cold front that will be diving south into the region bringing some scattered showers Saturday along with much cooler weather for the weekend. Temperatures both Saturday and Sunday will be in the 50s with a freeze possible Monday morning before temperatures start to rebound.

After a chilly start to the week, we really start to see some comfortable temperatures move in Wednesday.(KSLA News 12)

So as you are getting ready to head out the door this morning you’ll need a jacket early, but only a sweater later today. Temperatures this morning are down in the 40s for I-20 and points south and in the 30s farther to the north. But after a few clouds this morning we are tracking ample sunshine along with temperatures that will be moving up into the 60s all across the ArkLaTex making for a great middle part of the week.

As we go through the rest of the week we are tracking more comfortable conditions ahead for the ArkLaTex. High temperatures will peak this week on Thursday when ample sunshine and southerly winds will likely help push Shreveport up to around the 70 degree mark with low 70s likely farther south. Friday we are watching a disturbance to our north that will change our wind direction to out of the north and northeast that will drop our temperatures somewhat, but we are still tracking 60s to close out the week.

Looking ahead to the weekend and early next we are tracking some changes on the way for the ArkLaTex. A potent area of low pressure along with a cold front will be diving south from the northern Plains Friday and pushing into the ArkLaTex Saturday morning. This front will bring some scattered showers with it along with much colder temperatures for the region. We are not expecting much in the way of significant wet weather, but we could see some snow flurries late in the day across the northern tier of the region. High temperatures on Saturday will be in the mid-50s followed by low 50s Sunday as well as a possible freeze Monday morning. But just as quickly as that cold air moves in we are tracking milder temperatures on the way as we head into early next week with a high of 60 possible Monday.

So while your weekend is trending chilly that cold blast won’t be stick around very long. Have a great Wednesday!

