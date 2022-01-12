Getting Answers
Coats for Kids
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Gov. Edwards announces news conference

Governor to hold COVID-19 briefing Monday to discuss decision on potential mask mandate
Governor to hold COVID-19 briefing Monday to discuss decision on potential mask mandate(wafb)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 4:27 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Governor John Bel Edwards has announced he will be holding a news conference on Thursday, Jan. 13.

The news conference is scheduled to start at 10:30 a.m.

Edwards will be speaking about Louisiana’s response to COVID-19 and the Omicron variant.

Edwards will also be joined by Dr. Joe Kanter from the Louisiana Department of Health.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Some ArkLaTex schools temporarily closing due to increase in COVID-19 cases
On Saturday, Jan. 8, Bowie County Sheriff's Office was called to the 2100 block of Richmond...
BCSO: Family member forces way into home, dies; found by resident
Jeremy Mathew Paine, 25, of the 2000 block of Rodney Street of Bossier City, is free on bond...
Man accused of kidnapping 2 girls, sexually touching 1 as he drove them around
At the scene, police found the pedestrian lying unconscious on the shoulder of the roadway. The...
Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle on Bert Kouns Industrial Loop
Reports indicate two toddlers, ages 1 and 2, were found alone and tied up in a bedroom in San...
Reports: 2 toddlers found tied up in San Antonio home

Latest News

COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
Shreveport mayor speaks on guaranteed income program
DiamondJacks seeks more time to reopen Bossier City casino
DiamondJacks seeks more time to reopen Bossier City casino
More than 12,000 apply to be among 110 families in guaranteed income program
More than 12,000 apply to be among 110 families in guaranteed income program