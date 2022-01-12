Experts speak on Human Trafficking Awareness Month

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The U.S Department estimates 24.9 million people are victims of human trafficking worldwide at any given time. Aslan Godfrey with Project Celebration said now’s the time to talk about it.

“Any number greater than zero is a number we should be worried about,” she said.

Godfrey said human trafficking occurs a lot in the ArkLaTex.

“Nobody is exempt from human trafficking. Abusers don’t look a certain way. As contrary to certain beliefs, victims don’t look a certain way,” she said.

Godfrey said there are major interstates traveled frequently, like I-20 and I-49, that impact the numbers we see.

“It’s a hot spot and a place where people can get in and out the state easily, and can travel to other states and can kind of fly under the radar,” she said.

According to the Department of Children and Family Services, Caddo Parish is identified as the most frequently trafficked location for juveniles behind East Baton Rouge and Orleans parishes. A total of 198 people over the age of 18 were trafficked in the state in 2021, and for those under the age of 17 that number is 530.

Reports say a victim can be identified by signs of physical abuse, not having a voice of their own and juveniles being involved in prostitution, just to name a few. Laurie McGehee with Caddo Parish Juvenile Services said the toll it takes on a victim is hard to erase.

“It’s very difficult to reprogram the way they are thinking and the way they are feeling about their situation and many times young people are very vulnerable to their predator that they don’t even understand what’s happening to them,” she said.

McGehee says it’s important to know the signs.

“What we’re seeing mostly in our area is homegrown human trafficking, or familiar human trafficking, where we have a person who lives in our community, and is being trafficked by a family member.”

