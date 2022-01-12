Getting Answers
Emergency Rental Assistance Program in Caddo Parish coming to an end

FILE PHOTO
FILE PHOTO(KEYC Photo, File)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 2:50 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Caddo Parish government officials announced Wednesday, Jan. 12 that the Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) in the parish is nearing its end.

After serving more than 14,000 families in the parish and paying out more than $32,476,736 in assistance, officials say the program will stop accepting applications due to paying out all available funds. The deadline to submit an application for the program is Wednesday, Jan. 19.

“ERAP has been a great tool for Caddo Parish citizens, and we are pleased at the large number of residents who have been assisted through the program,” said Caddo Parish Administrator and CEO Dr. Woodrow Wilson Jr.

Parish officials say they were notified by the state and the Department of the Treasury that the last ERAP payment of $5,254,674 will be dispersed in January. The parish will continue to consider applications until all funds have been used. Due to the number of applications currently pending, it’s anticipated all the money will be used by the end of February. Parish officials warn that while the program allows for up to 15 months of rental assistance, some applicants currently getting payments may not receive the full 15 months.

“We hope that there may be an opportunity for ERAP2 funds at some point in the future, but as of today, the treasury has not determined a date for reallocation of ERAP2 funds,” said Wilson. The parish has been notified that all ERAP1 reallocation must be completed nationally before the Treasury Department will reallocate ERAP2. There may be an opportunity for ERAP2 funds at some point in the future, but as of today, no date has been determined for reallocation of ERAP2 funds.”

Those who want to apply before the Jan. 19 deadline can do so online here. More information about the program is also available online.

