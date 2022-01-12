Getting Answers
DiamondJacks requests extension on reopening date

DiamondJacks Casino and Resort in Bossier City, La.
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 1:52 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - DiamondJacks Casino and Resort has put in a request for an extension on the amount of time the facility has to reopen its doors.

The chairman of the Louisiana Gaming Control Board, Ronnie Johns, says this request has not yet been approved by the board, and that the matter will be discussed at the next scheduled meeting on Monday, Jan. 17. He says the casino will present its reopening plan in February.

Johns says many casinos have had a hard time hiring people lately; he says it’s a problem that plagues much of the gaming industry.

The extension will likely be for about a month. Johns says he will recommend the board approved the extension at the upcoming meeting.

DiamondJacks’ original reopening date was set for Feb. 9.

