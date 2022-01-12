CPSO statistics show steady decrease in crime

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - According to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, crime reports dropped three percent in 2021, continuing a steady decline that started over 20 years ago.

In 2021, there were 987 crimes compared to 1,014 in 2020. Year-to-year comparisons show a decrease, with the exception of a less than one percent increase in 2007, and no percentage change in 2012 or 2015.

However, these crime statistics do not include Shreveport or other incorporated areas of Caddo Parish that have their own police departments.

Statistics for 2021 showed a 12 percent drop in violent crime from 385 offense to 333 compared to 2020. Homicides increased from one to two in 2021.

Property crime increased seven percent – from 570 to 609 – due to an increase in simple burglaries. However, there were decreases in thefts overall. Other crimes, including intimidation/interference with school operations, decreased 24 percent over the past year.

Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office crime statistics (Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office)

Caddo Sheriff’s deputies responded to 26,185 citizen-initiated calls for service and 7,102 deputy-initiated calls in 2021. They conducted 14,292 business checks, 7,136 residential checks, and 46,969 area checks. They also made 796 felony arrests, 1,182 misdemeanor arrests, and 114 DWI arrests.

“Citizens continue to be more aware and involved with what’s going on in their community,” said Prator.

Prator says citizen involvement includes their use of social media, which allows residents to share information about crimes in their neighborhoods.

“We’re doing everything we can to provide a safe place for citizens to live and raise their families,” he said. “We are excited to see this kind of result, which only gives us incentive to keep working harder.”

