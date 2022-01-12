Getting Answers
Coats for Kids
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Child struck by police cruiser in Iowa dies

A memorial is set up near the site where a 12-year-old was killed by a police cruiser in Red...
A memorial is set up near the site where a 12-year-old was killed by a police cruiser in Red Oak, Iowa.(Source: KETV/CNN)
By WOWT staff and Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 7:34 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT/Gray News) - The Iowa State Patrol is in charge of an investigation into a deadly collision between a Red Oak police cruiser and a child.

The victim, Vana Marie Redd, 12, died of her injuries, according to the Iowa State Patrol report.

The state police reported that several Red Oak officers were responding to an apartment fire, WOWT said. They were traveling northbound when one of the three patrol cars struck the pedestrian in the roadway.

Officials said the child ran into the roadway, and the crash remains under investigation.

The child was a sixth-grader.

In an email to parents, the school district said grief counselors will meet with students over the next few days to help them cope.

Copyright 2022 WOWT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Saturday, Jan. 8, Bowie County Sheriff's Office was called to the 2100 block of Richmond...
BCSO: Family member forces way into home, dies; found by resident
Some ArkLaTex schools temporarily closing due to increase in COVID-19 cases
Jeremy Mathew Paine, 25, of the 2000 block of Rodney Street of Bossier City, is free on bond...
Man accused of kidnapping 2 girls, sexually touching 1 as he drove them around
Reports indicate two toddlers, ages 1 and 2, were found alone and tied up in a bedroom in San...
Reports: 2 toddlers found tied up in San Antonio home
Ramsey Akes, 23, of Bossier City was indicted in the death of Cynthia Walker, 65, also of...
Man indicted in Bossier hospital shooting

Latest News

Youngstown City Health Department worker Faith Terreri grabs two at-home COVID-19 test kits to...
Biden sending more COVID tests to schools to keep them open
Matthew Smith, left, has been placed on one year of probation, ordered to pay $650 in fines and...
Michigan school board member sentenced to probation for ‘malicious’ phone call
Jerome Powell, who President Joe Biden has nominated to another four-year term to run the Fed,...
US consumer prices soared 7% in past year, most since 1982
A cold front this weekend will bring our next chance for some hit and miss showers across the...
Comfortable second half of the week