‘Bridging The Gaps’ organization distributing COVID-19 tests in Texarkana

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - Many testing sites for COVID-19 are being overrun by residents wanting to know if they are infected with the virus. The State of Arkansas has taken another step to relieve some of the pressure at these testing sites.

Bridging The Gaps of Arkansas in Texarkana has teamed with the Arkansas Department of Health in distributing free COVID-19 testing kits to residents.

Johnny Riley with “Bridging The Gaps” says interest in the kits is running high. Riley said his organization received nearly 300 kits on Tuesday, Jan. 12 and by mid-morning the next day, they were out.

“This morning in about 13 minutes the other 90 I had left over was gone and we are looking to get more back in tomorrow by 10 o’clock,” said Riley.

Elizabeth Kirk says she was able to get two kits.

“Just trying to get a couple of tests for my family that has been exposed,” she said.

The State of Arkansas is set to receive 1.5 million at-home rapid COVID-19 test kits. Governor Asa Hutchinson said the tests will cost the state around $10 million with funds already existing in the COVID-19 response budget.

“I think especially people without insurance this is the best way to be educated and know if you have the virus or not,” said Kirk.

Test kits are also available at local public libraries and public health departments across Arkansas. There is no cost for these testing kits.

“Our goal is very simple. We have to keep people safe, we are not going to get involved in the politics of this. Our goal is very simple, we want people to be safe and one thing is in order to be safe you got to know if you have the virus or not,” said Riley.

