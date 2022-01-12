Bossier City shooting suspect arrested

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A Shreveport man has been arrested in connection with a shooting in Bossier City.

Anthony D. Pouncy, 22, was arrested as a fugitive at 7:50 p.m. p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 11 and booked into Shreveport City Jail at 8:13 p.m., online records show.

He then was transferred to the Bossier City Jail, where he was booked on one count each of attempted first-degree murder and illegal use of a weapon. Bonds on the two charges total $500,000.

The charges arise from a shooting about 12:45 p.m. Friday, Jan. 7 on Foster Street near Beverly Street in Bossier City. While in a vehicle, Pouncy allegedly shot a 25-year-old man who was in a different vehicle, authorities say.

The wounded man’s SUV then crashed.

The victim, whose identity has not been released, was taken to Ochsner LSU Health, the Shreveport hospital where authorities say his undisclosed condition is stable.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.