Getting Answers
Coats for Kids
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Bossier City shooting suspect arrested

Alleged gunman was in a vehicle when he reportedly fired on someone in another vehicle
BOOKED: Anthony D. Pouncy, 22, of Shreveport, one count each of attempted first-degree murder...
BOOKED: Anthony D. Pouncy, 22, of Shreveport, one count each of attempted first-degree murder and illegal use of a weapon(Source: Bossier City Police Department)
By Curtis Heyen
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 9:32 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A Shreveport man has been arrested in connection with a shooting in Bossier City.

Anthony D. Pouncy, 22, was arrested as a fugitive at 7:50 p.m. p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 11 and booked into Shreveport City Jail at 8:13 p.m., online records show.

He then was transferred to the Bossier City Jail, where he was booked on one count each of attempted first-degree murder and illegal use of a weapon. Bonds on the two charges total $500,000.

Related video: Man injured, suspect on the loose after shooting in Bossier

The charges arise from a shooting about 12:45 p.m. Friday, Jan. 7 on Foster Street near Beverly Street in Bossier City. While in a vehicle, Pouncy allegedly shot a 25-year-old man who was in a different vehicle, authorities say.

The wounded man’s SUV then crashed.

The victim, whose identity has not been released, was taken to Ochsner LSU Health, the Shreveport hospital where authorities say his undisclosed condition is stable.

RELATED:
Man injured, suspect on the loose after shooting in Bossier
Man injured, suspect on the loose after shooting in Bossier

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Miller County, Ark., sheriff's detectives are investigating the deaths of a man and woman who...
MCSO identifies man, woman found dead near boat ramp
The Walmart Supercenter, located at 1125 Shreveport Barksdale Hwy will close at 2 p.m. on...
Shreveport-Barksdale Walmart to close for cleaning, sanitizing on Jan. 10
Michael Lofton, DOB: 3/10/1986
Bossier City man arrested after reportedly being found with images of child sex abuse, bestiality
Dispatchers got the call just before 7:45 a.m. near E. Flournoy Lucas Road where the Terry...
Big-rig rolls over in south Shreveport
All five members of the Westfall family were injured in an EF-2 tornado that hit the community...
Family hurt when tornado hits Peason community; NWS says it was an EF-2 up to a half-mile wide

Latest News

SUSLA Law Center opening soon.
Southern University Law Center opening soon in downtown Shreveport
The pedestrian fatality happened on Dec. 21.
DPS releases picture of possible suspect, vehicle in fatal Smith County hit and run
Shreveport employees to get 13% pay raise starting February
Shreveport employees to get 13% pay raise starting February
Man charged in Bossier City shooting
Man charged in Bossier City shooting
Man wanted in connection to New Year's Day shooting
Man wanted in connection to New Year's Day shooting