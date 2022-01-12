Algiers Mardi Gras Festival returns this Carnival, moves to Federal City

NEW ORLEANS (NOLA WEEKEND) - After last year’s hiatus, the Algiers Mardi Gras Festival returns for a second year of Carnival fun at a new location on the West Bank.

This year, the second annual family-fun festival heads to Federal City on Feb. 12, New Orleans city leaders and festival organizers announced Tuesday.

Organizers say free, family-friendly festival aims to bring Mardi Gras to the historic Algiers neighborhood. First held in 2020, the festival returns after a one-year absence due to COVID-19 concerns.

“We’re ecstatic to welcome revelers back to historic Algiers for the second-annual Algiers Mardi Gras Festival,” event founder and CEO Oscar Rainey said in a release. “Our first festival was a hit with families and we’re committed to bring it back even bigger and better in 2022.”

Officials also unveiled the official 2022 poster by NOCCA student Kylie Fisher at a special press conference Tuesday announcing the event. The poster features a Mississippi River steamboat with Margi Gras doubloons and beads.

“It is so important that with this Algiers Fest that we recognize local artists who are from Algiers and also that we recognize local businesses,” New Orleans City Council President Helena Moreno said. “And that’s why it’s so important to the economic development of Algiers to have this festival because it’s going to be local businesses from Algiers who are going to be there as vendors, and that’s so key.”

Kermit Ruffins, Brass-a-Holics and the New Orleans Nightcrawlers are among the acts scheduled to perform at the event. Organizers say the full slate of performances will be updated on the festival’s official website.

Officials also announced the festival’s food vendors including the Gumbo Man, King of the Kitchen and Off da Hook Catering.

This year’s event will run from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

For more information and updates on the Algiers Mardi Gras Festival, visit www.algiersmardigrasfest.com.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.