4 sustain minor injuries in morning duplex fire

Firefighters with SFD responded to the scene of a duplex fire on Lister Street the morning of...
Firefighters with SFD responded to the scene of a duplex fire on Lister Street the morning of Jan. 12, 2022.(KSLA)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 8:39 AM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Emergency crews responded for the scene of a duplex fire in Shreveport Wednesday morning.

It happened Jan. 12 at a duplex in the 200 block of Lister Street between Coty Street and Centenary Boulevard. Four people suffered minor injuries such as burns and smoke inhalation. They were treated on scene, with nobody taken to the hospital.

The call went out just a few minutes before 7:30 a.m. The fire was reported under control a few minutes before 8 a.m.

