Texarkana ISD to close schools starting on Jan. 12

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - School’s out for the week on the Texas side of the state line in Texarkana.

In a news release from the Texarkana Independent School District, the district is facing staffing challenges due to COVID-19. After consideration, all operations, including classes from Wednesday, Jan. 12 to Jan. 14.

Students will return to classes following the Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday. Students will not have virtual instruction during the closure.

Below is the news release from the district:

