Texarkana ISD to close schools starting on Jan. 12

In a past photo (above), Texarkana ISD faculty member directs traffic Wednesday morning, as the...
In a past photo (above), Texarkana ISD faculty member directs traffic Wednesday morning, as the district re-opens its schools in 2021. The school district is halting all operations starting on Wednesday, Jan. 12.(Cody Jennings)
By Alex Onken
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 10:38 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - School’s out for the week on the Texas side of the state line in Texarkana.

In a news release from the Texarkana Independent School District, the district is facing staffing challenges due to COVID-19. After consideration, all operations, including classes from Wednesday, Jan. 12 to Jan. 14.

RELATED VIDEO: Texarkana, Ark., schools temporarily return to virtual learning

Students will return to classes following the Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday. Students will not have virtual instruction during the closure.

Below is the news release from the district:

