Summerfield Elementary temporarily closing due to increased COVID-19 cases

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Summerfield Elementary School has announced they will be closed from Jan. 12 through Jan. 17, due to an increased number of COVID-19 cases.

The school says the decision was made after consulting with the Louisiana Department of Health.

Students will return for in-person learning on Jan. 18.

“Great care went into this decision; however, we regret the hardships this will cause for some of our families. At this time, we believe this is the right step to take for the health and safety of the Summerfield School Family,” read a statement from the school.

