SPD: Man wanted in connection to morning attack

Zachary Baird
Zachary Baird(Shreveport Police Department)
By Daffney Dawson
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 4:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department is on the lookout for a man believed to be involved in a violent morning attack.

Police responded to a welfare concern at Marshall and Lake Street at around 7:14 on Jan. 11. Upon arrival, officers found a victim suffering from several lacerations to the head. The victim was taken to Ochsner with life-threatening injuries.

Following investigation, Shreveport Police Violent Crimes Unit found probable cause for the arrest of Zachary Baird.

Baird is wanted for attempted first-degree murder. Police say he is possibly armed with a knife.

He is known to stay at the Salvation Army on 200 E. Stoner and frequents the downtown area.

If you have any information on Baird’s whereabouts, please contact police.

