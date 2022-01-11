Some ArkLaTex schools temporarily closing due to increase in COVID-19 cases
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 3:54 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
ARKLATEX (KSLA) - Due to increased cases of COVID-19, many schools have made the decision to temporarily close their doors or switch to virtual learning.
Louisiana
Summerfield Elementary School: Closed from Jan. 12 through Jan. 17, campuses will reopen Jan. 18
Arkansas
- Lafayette County School District: Virtual learning will take place from Jan. 12 - Jan. 14. Teachers will send work via e-mail, google classroom, Lexia Learning, Buzz or paper packets. Teachers will be available through email. Lunch and Breakfast may be picked up from 11:30-12:30 each day. Students will return to person learning Jan. 18.
- Texarkana Arkansas School District: Closed from Jan. 11 - Jan. 17, campuses will reopen Jan. 18. All students Pre-K through 12th grade will use Alternative Method of Instruction days which may include instructional paper packets or digital learning.
East Texas
- Harts Bluff ISD: Closed Jan. 12 - Jan. 14, campuses will reopen Jan. 18
- McLeod ISD: Closed Jan. 12 - Jan. 14, campuses will reopen Jan. 18
- Elysian Fields Elementary School: Closed from Jan. 12 - Jan. 18, campus will reopen Jan. 19
- Texarkana ISD: Closed Jan. 12 to Jan. 14, campuses will reopen Jan. 18
Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.