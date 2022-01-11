Shreveport man released from hospital after 150+ days fighting COVID

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A Shreveport man is finally heading home from the hospital after a lengthy fight against COVID-19.

Johnny Winchel was released from the hospital Tuesday, Jan. 11 after spending more than 150 days in the hospital. Family and friends, as well as staff members at Willis-Knighton celebrated his release Tuesday morning.

Johnny Winchel spent more than 150 days in the hospital with COVID-19. He was finally released Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022. (KSLA)

Well-wishers holding brightly colored posters lined the halls and clapped and cheered for Winchel as he was released.

