Shreveport man released from hospital after 150+ days fighting COVID

By Jade Myers
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 10:48 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A Shreveport man is finally heading home from the hospital after a lengthy fight against COVID-19.

Johnny Winchel was released from the hospital Tuesday, Jan. 11 after spending more than 150 days in the hospital. Family and friends, as well as staff members at Willis-Knighton celebrated his release Tuesday morning.

Well-wishers holding brightly colored posters lined the halls and clapped and cheered for Winchel as he was released.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

