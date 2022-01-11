Getting Answers
Shreveport City Council expected to vote on city employee pay increases

Shreveport Government Plaza
By Christian Piekos
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 5:04 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - It’s been a hot topic for a couple of months — pay raises for Shreveport city workers.

The city council is anticipated to vote on the contentious issue during its 3 p.m. meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 11.

If passed, city workers would see a 13% pay increase that goes into effect in February. Workers would notice the pay surge on their Feb. 15 paychecks.

According to the mayor’s office, funding for the pay boost would come from American Rescue Plan funds and increased sales tax revenue. However, one of the major questions is whether the pay bump is sustainable long-term.

In December, the city council voted down raising pay for exclusively first responders, after employees from other departments argued that they, too, are deserving of a raise.

KSLA News 12 will provide complete coverage during today’s city council meeting and will provide updates when available.

