SFD called to fire at downtown tattoo school

Just before 7:30 a.m. on Jan. 11, dispatchers got the call to the World's Only Tattoo School in...
Just before 7:30 a.m. on Jan. 11, dispatchers got the call to the World’s Only Tattoo School in the 400 block of Lake Street. That’s right off Market Street, near Edwards Street.(KSLA)
By Alex Onken
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 9:23 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Investigators are working to learn more about an early morning fire in downtown Shreveport on Tuesday morning.

Just before 7:30 a.m. on Jan. 11, dispatchers got the call to the World’s Only Tattoo School in the 400 block of Lake Street. That’s right off Market Street, near Edwards Street.

Police were responding to an assault call when they noticed smoke coming from a nearby building. A man was sent to a hospital following an attack.

Investigators are working to determine a possible connection between the fire and the assault.

Both incidents remain under investigation.

