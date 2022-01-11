Getting Answers
Report: Bears request permission to talk to Saints assistant general manger Jeff Ireland

By Sean Fazende
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 1:32 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - With the Chicago Bears in the market for a new general manager, they’ve requested to talk with Saints assistant general manager Jeff Ireland, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Ireland joined the Saints in 2015 as director of college scouting and worked his way up to assistant general manager. Ireland played a big role in the recent success of the Saints draft including 2017′s star-studded class that included Alvin Kamara, Marshon Lattimore and Ryan Ramczyk.

The Bears fired general manager Ryan Pace, who spent multiple years with the Saints, on Monday.

