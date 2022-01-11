Getting Answers
Coats for Kids
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

McDonald’s to close two BR locations, open new one

McDonald's to close two BR locations, open new one
McDonald's to close two BR locations, open new one(wafb)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 5:17 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Two McDonald’s restaurants near the LSU campus will be closing soon as a new location opens.

The restaurants that will be shutting down include the location on Nicholson Drive and one on the corner of Burbank at Lee Drive in Baton Rouge.

A new location is currently under construction near the Rouse’s Supermarket on Burbank Drive, directly across the street from one of the locations that is closing.

The new location is scheduled to open in March.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Miller County, Ark., sheriff's detectives are investigating the deaths of a man and woman who...
MCSO identifies man, woman found dead near boat ramp
The Walmart Supercenter, located at 1125 Shreveport Barksdale Hwy will close at 2 p.m. on...
Shreveport-Barksdale Walmart to close for cleaning, sanitizing on Jan. 10
Michael Lofton, DOB: 3/10/1986
Bossier City man arrested after reportedly being found with images of child sex abuse, bestiality
Dispatchers got the call just before 7:45 a.m. near E. Flournoy Lucas Road where the Terry...
Big-rig rolls over in south Shreveport
All five members of the Westfall family were injured in an EF-2 tornado that hit the community...
Family hurt when tornado hits Peason community; NWS says it was an EF-2 up to a half-mile wide

Latest News

Police spy tattoo school fire while investigating an assault
Police spy tattoo school fire while investigating an assault
SporTran has proposed a number of new routes in south Bossier City.
Bossier City holds workshop on proposed SporTran routes
Experts speak on Human Trafficking Awareness Month
Bossier City Council meets with Sportran to clear confusion
Bossier City Council meets with SporTran to clear confusion
Texarkana building fire under investigation
Texarkana building fire under investigation