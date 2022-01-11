Man wanted in connection to New Year’s Day fatal shooting

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police are looking for a man wanted in connection with a shooting that occurred on Jan. 1 at around 2:21 a.m.

Officers responded to a residence on E. 72nd Street and discovered someone had been shot. The victim was transported to Ochsner and was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

Ronnie Boyd III (Shreveport Police Department)

During the investigation, Ronnie Boyd III was identified as a suspect. A warrant was issued for second-degree murder.

Officials say Boyd should be considered armed and dangerous.

