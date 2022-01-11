Getting Answers
Man indicted in Bossier hospital shooting

Ramsey Akes, 23, of Bossier City was indicted in the death of Cynthia Walker, 65, also of...
Ramsey Akes, 23, of Bossier City was indicted in the death of Cynthia Walker, 65, also of Bossier City.(BPSO | BPCO)
By Alex Onken
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 12:54 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A man is indicted for second-degree murder in the death of a Bossier City woman in October 2021.

Ramsey Akes, 23, of Bossier City was indicted in the death of Cynthia Walker, 65, also of Bossier City.

The incident took place after 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 27 in a parking lot on the Willis-Knighton Bossier campus.

According to the Bossier Parish District Attorney’s Office, first responders found Walker laying partially under her vehicle, with several gunshot wounds and unresponsive.

She was later taken to a Shreveport hospital where she died.

Following an investigation and statement from Akes, he was booked into the Bossier Parish Maximum Facility.

