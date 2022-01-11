Man accused of kidnapping 2 girls, sexually touching 1 as he drove them around

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A Bossier City man is accused of kidnapping two girls and touching one of them sexually while he was driving them around in southern Caddo Parish, authorities say.

Jeremy Mathew Paine, 25, of the 2000 block of Rodney Street, is free on bond after having been booked into Caddo Correctional Center on charges of simple kidnapping, felony sexual battery and misdemeanor sexual battery.

He initially was arrested Friday, Jan. 7 by members of a U.S. Marshals Service task force then booked into a Bossier Parish lockup at Plain Dealing at 6:44 p.m. the same day as a fugitive from Caddo Parish, online records show.

Paine was at a relative’s house in Caddo Parish on Dec. 23 when he left with two juveniles to go to a store, the Caddo Sheriff’s Office reports. However, he never went to the store and instead drove around south Caddo Parish while he allegedly committed a sexual battery on one of the girls.

The children escaped and ran to a nearby residence when Paine parked the vehicle in a church parking lot and walked behind the building.

Patrol deputies responded to the scene and arrested Paine that night on a DWI charge. Further investigation by Caddo sheriff’s Detective Ray Saunders led to the additional charges.

