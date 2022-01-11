Getting Answers
Coats for Kids
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Man accused of kidnapping 2 girls, sexually touching 1 as he drove them around

The children escaped and ran to a nearby residence when he parked at a church
Jeremy Mathew Paine, 25, of the 2000 block of Rodney Street of Bossier City, is free on bond...
Jeremy Mathew Paine, 25, of the 2000 block of Rodney Street of Bossier City, is free on bond after having been arrested on charges of simple kidnapping, felony sexual battery, misdemeanor sexual battery and DWI.(Source: Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Curtis Heyen
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 3:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A Bossier City man is accused of kidnapping two girls and touching one of them sexually while he was driving them around in southern Caddo Parish, authorities say.

Jeremy Mathew Paine, 25, of the 2000 block of Rodney Street, is free on bond after having been booked into Caddo Correctional Center on charges of simple kidnapping, felony sexual battery and misdemeanor sexual battery.

He initially was arrested Friday, Jan. 7 by members of a U.S. Marshals Service task force then booked into a Bossier Parish lockup at Plain Dealing at 6:44 p.m. the same day as a fugitive from Caddo Parish, online records show.

Paine was at a relative’s house in Caddo Parish on Dec. 23 when he left with two juveniles to go to a store, the Caddo Sheriff’s Office reports. However, he never went to the store and instead drove around south Caddo Parish while he allegedly committed a sexual battery on one of the girls.

The children escaped and ran to a nearby residence when Paine parked the vehicle in a church parking lot and walked behind the building.

Patrol deputies responded to the scene and arrested Paine that night on a DWI charge. Further investigation by Caddo sheriff’s Detective Ray Saunders led to the additional charges.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Miller County, Ark., sheriff's detectives are investigating the deaths of a man and woman who...
MCSO identifies man, woman found dead near boat ramp
The Walmart Supercenter, located at 1125 Shreveport Barksdale Hwy will close at 2 p.m. on...
Shreveport-Barksdale Walmart to close for cleaning, sanitizing on Jan. 10
Michael Lofton, DOB: 3/10/1986
Bossier City man arrested after reportedly being found with images of child sex abuse, bestiality
Dispatchers got the call just before 7:45 a.m. near E. Flournoy Lucas Road where the Terry...
Big-rig rolls over in south Shreveport
All five members of the Westfall family were injured in an EF-2 tornado that hit the community...
Family hurt when tornado hits Peason community; NWS says it was an EF-2 up to a half-mile wide

Latest News

Some Shreveport municipal workers stand at the back of the City Council chambers Jan. 11, 2022,...
Shreveport City Council expected to vote on city employee pay increases
Texas Coronavirus update
What we know about the 13,509 active cases of COVID-19 in East Texas
Some ArkLaTex schools temporarily closing due to increase in COVID-19 cases
Arkansas vaccination status by age category as of 1/11/22
REPLAY: Gov. Hutchinson’s weekly COVID-19 briefing for January 11