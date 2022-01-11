Getting Answers
Coats for Kids
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Kentucky tornado victims gifted new vehicles amid lasting devastation

By Emily Van de Riet and Isabelle Hanson
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 3:02 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS/Gray News) – Three families who fell victim to a devastating tornado in western Kentucky last month have been gifted new vehicles, thanks to generous donors.

The Mayfield Community Foundation collected enough donations to be able to purchase 10 cars to give away to tornado victims. Three people received cars on Jan. 10.

Mayfield Community Foundation Vice President Mel Doughty told KFVS that donations were made worldwide.

“People from all over the country and the world have poured in money, and ironically the biggest gifts were given to the foundation anonymously,” Doughty said.

Rodney and Bessie Burgess received one of the vehicles, after their cars were destroyed by the tornado.

“It’s like a miracle, it really is,” Rodney Burgess said. “It’s unbelievable that everybody has been so generous as far as getting money to buy the cars and stuff. It’s just unbelievable.”

While they are feeling grateful today, they are still dealing with devastation.

“Our house, our motorhome, our boats, cars, everything is completely gone. And you can’t even tell that it was there, really. Our whole neighborhood is gone,” Rodney Burgess said.

The Mayfield Community Foundation is hoping to raise more money to help buy cars for more families. You can find a link to donate here.

Copyright 2022 KFVS, Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Miller County, Ark., sheriff's detectives are investigating the deaths of a man and woman who...
MCSO identifies man, woman found dead near boat ramp
The Walmart Supercenter, located at 1125 Shreveport Barksdale Hwy will close at 2 p.m. on...
Shreveport-Barksdale Walmart to close for cleaning, sanitizing on Jan. 10
Michael Lofton, DOB: 3/10/1986
Bossier City man arrested after reportedly being found with images of child sex abuse, bestiality
Dispatchers got the call just before 7:45 a.m. near E. Flournoy Lucas Road where the Terry...
Big-rig rolls over in south Shreveport
All five members of the Westfall family were injured in an EF-2 tornado that hit the community...
Family hurt when tornado hits Peason community; NWS says it was an EF-2 up to a half-mile wide

Latest News

Rep. Fortenberry
Nebraska congressman’s campaign finance case back in court
Elysian Fields Elementary in east Texas temporarily closing due to COVID
This still image from WPVI-TV/6ABC shows a helicopter that crashed in Upper Darby, Pa,, Tuesday...
Helicopter crashes in suburban Philly; all 4 aboard survive
The Philadelphia fire department responds to a deadly rowhouse fire in Philadelphia on...
Officials: Boy ignited tree in Philadelphia duplex fire that killed 12