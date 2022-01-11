Juvenile in life-threatening condition after being shot in neck

MINDEN, La. (KSLA) - The Minden Police Department is investigating after a male juvenile was shot in the neck.

Police say it happened on Brackin Street. They say two male juveniles were in possession of a handgun, and at some point, it went off. The bullet hit the juvenile in the neck. Police say his condition is considered to be life-threatening and was airlifted to a trauma center for treatment.

The investigation is ongoing.

