Juvenile in life-threatening condition after being shot in neck

By Rachael Thomas
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 8:59 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MINDEN, La. (KSLA) - The Minden Police Department is investigating after a male juvenile was shot in the neck.

Police say it happened on Brackin Street. They say two male juveniles were in possession of a handgun, and at some point, it went off. The bullet hit the juvenile in the neck. Police say his condition is considered to be life-threatening and was airlifted to a trauma center for treatment.

The investigation is ongoing.

