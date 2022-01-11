Haughton man indicted for allegedly raping girl under 13 over two years

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A 39-year-old man from Haughton has been indicted by a Bossier Parish grand jury for allegedly raping a girl under 13 over a period of two years.

The 26th Judicial District Court says Davis Christopher McCart has been indicted for first-degree rape. McCart also faces charges of aggravated crimes against nature, possession of pornography involving juveniles, and third-degree rape.

Investigators say these rapes took place at multiple locations in Bossier Parish over a period of a couple of years.

“Both the Bossier City Police Department and the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office are to be commended for their diligent investigations. These detectives do an outstanding job and always deliver a solid case to our office. We are happy with the grand jury’s decision and my office is eager to take these cases to trial,” said District Attorney Schuyler Marvin.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.