BCSO: Family member forces way into home, dies; found by resident
BOWIE COUNTY, La. (KSLA) - After a terrible discovery, authorities are looking into the death of a man found at his relative’s home.
On Saturday, Jan. 8, Bowie County Sheriff’s Office was called to the 2100 block of Richmond Road/Farm to Market 559. Regarding a possible burglary.
As the resident got to the home, they found the rear door of the residence broken and the body of a man was lying in the kitchen. He was later identified as William Leon White, 66, of Texarkana.
White died in the home, authorities say. An autopsy will be performed. A cause of death has yet to be determined.
Evidence suggests that no foul play was involved. However, the incident remains under investigation until a cause of death can be established.
