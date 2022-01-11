BCSO: Family member forces way into home, dies; found by resident

BOWIE COUNTY, La. (KSLA) - After a terrible discovery, authorities are looking into the death of a man found at his relative’s home.

On Saturday, Jan. 8, Bowie County Sheriff’s Office was called to the 2100 block of Richmond Road/Farm to Market 559. Regarding a possible burglary.

As the resident got to the home, they found the rear door of the residence broken and the body of a man was lying in the kitchen. He was later identified as William Leon White, 66, of Texarkana.

William Leon White was related to the occupants of the home and is often homeless, traveling by foot. Evidence indicated that he had warmed himself near an outdoor firepit at the residence before being injured. William Leon White then forced entry into the home and attempted to treat his injuries, which were severe.

White died in the home, authorities say. An autopsy will be performed. A cause of death has yet to be determined.

Evidence suggests that no foul play was involved. However, the incident remains under investigation until a cause of death can be established.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.