Elysian Fields Elementary in east Texas temporarily closing due to COVID

(WILX)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 3:10 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
ELYSIAN FIELDS, La. (KSLA) - An elementary school in east Texas will temporarily close due to the latest surge in COVID-19 cases.

Elysian Fields Elementary School in Harrison County will be closed from Jan. 12 through 18 and will reopen Wednesday, Jan. 19.

Several other schools in the ArkLaTex are temporarily closing due to COVID as well, including the Texarkana Independent School District, the Texarkana Arkansas School District, and Summerfield Elementary School in Shreveport. Claiborne Parish schools have also decided to allow parents to opt in for virtual learning for the remainder of the semester.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

