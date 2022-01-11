Dry and pretty weather with up and down temperatures

(KSLA) - Little to no rain is expected for several days. Even when it does return, it will not be much. Temperatures though will gradually warm up only to cool back down by this weekend.

This evening will be nice and quiet, but not completely dry. A very quick and light shower is possible in the far southern 3rd of the ArkLaTex. If you live north of I-20 then you will remain dry. There will be more clouds that build up, but should not do much harm. Temperatures will be in the 40s, so you may need a jacket.

Overnight, the clouds will likely help us. It will keep the temperature slightly warmer and may also prevent frost in some areas. Remember you need clear skies for frost to form. The clouds will mostly be focused on the southern half of the ArkLaTex. So that is where it will be slightly warmer and have a lower chance for frost. Near I-30, there should be colder temperatures with less cloud cover. Frost will also be likely. Lows will be in the lower 30s to the lower 40s.

Wednesday will be off to a somewhat cloudy start. There will be those clouds around only in the morning before the sunshine returns in the afternoon. It will remain completely dry throughout the day and will also be a little warmer. Temperatures will get up to the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Thursday will be more of the same, minus the clouds. I do not anticipate much cloud cover at all! It will be a beautiful and sunny day across the ArkLaTex! Temperatures will be a bit warm. Highs will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Friday will cool down just slightly. Highs will be in the lower to mid 60s, so still above average for mid January. There will be a few more clouds around ahead of our next cold front. It will be great weather to end the work week.

Saturday is when our next cold front will move in. It will not bring a lot of rain. As of now, it looks to be pretty light and scattered. So not everyone will see rain. The heavier rain appears to develop as it moves east of the ArkLaTex. If you have any plans Saturday, juts prepare for a couple showers, but no need to cancel plans. Temperatures will be back in the 50s for the high.

Sunday will return to beautiful weather with no chance of rain. The sunshine will be back as the clouds clear away. Temperatures will remain cool with highs in the lower 50s. So at least half of the weekend is looking nice!

Have a great rest of the week!

