Cold start, but milder weather ahead

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Tuesday! As you wake up this morning we are dealing with some cold temperatures to kick off the day! Many of us around the ArkLaTex are at or below freezing, but once we get to sunrise milder weather is on the way for the region. We are tracking warmer temperatures each of the next three days for region until we see highs potentially in the low 70s on Thursday. Besides the slightest chance of a shower tonight we are tracking dry weather for the ArkLaTex until we get to the weekend. We watching a cold front that will sweep through the region Saturday that will bring a slight chance for a shower, but don’t expect anything close to drought relief for the ArkLaTex. High temperatures over the weekend will be cooler with 50s likely for highs both Saturday and Sunday.

We are dealing with freezing temperatures all across the ArkLaTex as we kick off your Tuesday. (KSLA News 12)

So as you are getting ready to head out the door this morning make sure you grab the winter parka as it is cold this morning across the region. Temperatures are currently down around the freezing mark with upper 20s across the northern tier of the viewing area. But as we go through the day we are tracking milder weather for the ArkLaTex compared to Monday with highs near the 60 degree mark. Later this afternoon and evening we are tracking a weak disturbance that will bring some cloud cover and the slightest chance of a shower for the southernmost part of the region, but it won’t last long.

As we go through the rest of the work week we are tracking temperatures that will be very much on the comfortable side for this time of the year. Highs on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday will be in the 60s with the warmest weather expected on Thursday where 70s are possible for the ArkLaTex. The dry weather will also continue for the region as weather systems stay well off to our north and east.

Once we get to the weekend we are tracking some changes though on tap for the viewing area. Friday night and Saturday we are watching a likely cold front that will be moving through the ArkLaTex. Along with colder temperatures with highs in the mid-50s, Saturday will also be our best chance for wet weather with some isolated showers moving through the eastern half of the viewing area. Sunday should be dry, but also chilly with high temperatures in the low 50s with 50s likely on the way for the start of next week as well.

In the meantime, bundle up this morning but get ready for some milder weather ahead. Have a great Tuesday!

