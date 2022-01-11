Claiborne Parish School Board votes to offer virtual learning option

CLAIBORNE PARISH, La. (KSLA) - The Claiborne Parish School Board has made the decision to allow parents to opt for virtual learning this semester.

The board vote Monday night (Jan. 10) to offer virtual learning. This comes as northwest Louisiana, and the nation as a whole, is seeing a sharp rise in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, largely driven by the omicron variant.

Any parent interested in having their child learn virtually should call the central office at 318-927-3502.

