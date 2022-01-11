Bossier City holds workshop on proposed SporTran routes

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Bossier City officials will meet with SporTran officials Tuesday, Jan. 11 to discuss the company’s future in the city.

The meeting is meant to settle confusion among city and SporTran leaders about proposed new bus routes in south Bossier.

During a Q&A with Mayor Tommy Chandler on Monday, Jan. 10, he said he agrees with one of the council members that residents do not want or need the additional routes.

“There’s really not that many people who ride the bus anymore. Even our city attorney rode the bus the other day, and he says there were only two other people on the bus during his hour and a half ride,” he said.

Chief Executive Officer for SporTran Dinero Washington says data shows some of the largest growth in the parish is in north and south Bossier. He also noted there is no public transportation to get to the Bossier Courthouse.

Washington went on the say, he wants to change the narrative around “those people” who ride the bus. He said, “We are ‘those people.’” @KSLA pic.twitter.com/OiNdLbi6re — Destinee Patterson (@destineetv) January 11, 2022

Bossier City Council has some of these questions (cont.):

-How, procedurally, should these two entities go forward? (Does the council have to be involved?)

-Does the city really need 20 stops? (Is this excess?)

@KSLA — Destinee Patterson (@destineetv) January 11, 2022

