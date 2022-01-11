Getting Answers
Coats for Kids
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Bossier City holds workshop on proposed SporTran routes

SporTran has proposed a number of new routes in south Bossier City.
SporTran has proposed a number of new routes in south Bossier City.(KSLA)
By Destinee Patterson
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 2:55 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Bossier City officials will meet with SporTran officials Tuesday, Jan. 11 to discuss the company’s future in the city.

The meeting is meant to settle confusion among city and SporTran leaders about proposed new bus routes in south Bossier.

During a Q&A with Mayor Tommy Chandler on Monday, Jan. 10, he said he agrees with one of the council members that residents do not want or need the additional routes.

“There’s really not that many people who ride the bus anymore. Even our city attorney rode the bus the other day, and he says there were only two other people on the bus during his hour and a half ride,” he said.

Chief Executive Officer for SporTran Dinero Washington says data shows some of the largest growth in the parish is in north and south Bossier. He also noted there is no public transportation to get to the Bossier Courthouse.

Tune in to KSLA News 12 tonight for the outcome of the meeting.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Miller County, Ark., sheriff's detectives are investigating the deaths of a man and woman who...
MCSO identifies man, woman found dead near boat ramp
The Walmart Supercenter, located at 1125 Shreveport Barksdale Hwy will close at 2 p.m. on...
Shreveport-Barksdale Walmart to close for cleaning, sanitizing on Jan. 10
Michael Lofton, DOB: 3/10/1986
Bossier City man arrested after reportedly being found with images of child sex abuse, bestiality
Dispatchers got the call just before 7:45 a.m. near E. Flournoy Lucas Road where the Terry...
Big-rig rolls over in south Shreveport
All five members of the Westfall family were injured in an EF-2 tornado that hit the community...
Family hurt when tornado hits Peason community; NWS says it was an EF-2 up to a half-mile wide

Latest News

Elysian Fields Elementary in east Texas temporarily closing due to COVID
(WBAY file photo)
Summerfield Elementary temporarily closing due to increased COVID-19 cases
COVID-19 vaccination, testing locations in the ArkLaTex
A missing teen from Texarkana, Ark. was found safe Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022 after fleeing a...
Teen found safe after running away from behavioral health hospital in Texarkana