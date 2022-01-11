Getting Answers
Coats for Kids
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Blaze razes former outlet mall in Texarkana

Firefighters say the vacant building was engulfed in flames when they arrived
A blaze razed a former outlet mall in the 2600 block of New Boston Road in Texarkana, Texas, on...
A blaze razed a former outlet mall in the 2600 block of New Boston Road in Texarkana, Texas, on the evening of Jan. 10, 2022. Firefighters say the vacant building was engulfed in flames when they arrived.(Source: Fred Gamble/KSLA News 12)
By Curtis Heyen and Fred Gamble
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 9:39 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) — A blaze razed a former outlet mall in Texarkana, Texas.

The fire in the 2600 block of New Boston Road was reported about 6:15 p.m. Monday, Jan. 10.

Firefighters say the vacant building, considered to be a fixture in the city’s history, was engulfed in flames when they arrived.

Texarkana, Texas, firefighters called upon their counterparts on the Arkansas side of the city and with the Bowie County, Texas, Fire Department for help in fighting the fire.

No injuries were reported.

There’s no immediate word on what sparked the blaze.

(Source: Fred Gamble/KSLA News 12)

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Miller County, Ark., sheriff's detectives are investigating the deaths of a man and woman who...
MCSO identifies man, woman found dead near boat ramp
All five members of the Westfall family were injured in an EF-2 tornado that hit the community...
Family hurt when tornado hits Peason community; NWS says it was an EF-2 up to a half-mile wide
City of Shreveport starts accepting applications for basic income program
Texas wreck claims life of Shreveport woman
The Walmart Supercenter, located at 1125 Shreveport Barksdale Hwy will close at 2 p.m. on...
Shreveport-Barksdale Walmart to close for cleaning, sanitizing on Jan. 10

Latest News

AmyGail Lightsey told KSLA News 12 that her church, Gum Springs Baptist, canceled services...
Zwolle Police Department holding donation drive for Peason tornado victims
FULL INTERVIEW: the Rev. Brandon Keith Lacey Sr., of New Life Full Gospel House of Worship
FULL INTERVIEW: the Rev. Brandon Keith Lacey Sr., of New Life Full Gospel House of Worship
Texarkana Independent School District’s COVID-19 testing center, which primarily is for TISD...
COVID-19 testing site helping keep schools’ doors open, East Texas district official says
Bossier City Mayor Tommy Chandler discusses first few months in office and the state of the...
Q&A: Mayor Tommy Chandler speaks on Bossier City going into 2022