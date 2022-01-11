Baton Rouge community activist Gary Chambers launches campaign for U.S. Senate

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Community activist Gary Chambers has announced he will be running for U.S. Senate.

“Every single day, Louisianans across the state work hard to lift their families up to make ends meet and to build a better future for their children, and every day they are met with roadblock after roadblock, especially this past year,” said Gary Chambers. “I’m running for Louisiana Senate because it’s time for real change in Louisiana from a candidate who understands first-hand the challenges facing Louisianans every day.”

Chambers previously ran for Louisiana’s 2nd Congressional and has worked as a social justice advocate and community organizer in Baton Rouge.

If elected, Chambers says his priorities as a senator will be economic aid, voting rights, and Medicare.

“No Louisianan is alone, there are more of us ready to help our neighbors and lift our communities to give us all a fair shot at a bright future and prosperous life here in this state,” said Chambers on the impetus for his run. “If we work together, we can bring real change to Louisiana.”

Chambers is campaigning for the U.S. Senate seat currently held by Republican Sen. John Kennedy. Kennedy has announced he is running for reelection .

Chambers is running as a Democrat. The election is scheduled for Nov. 8.

