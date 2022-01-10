Zwolle Police Department holding donation drive for Peason tornado victims

ZWOLLE, La. (KSLA) - The Zwolle Police Department is holding a donation drive benefiting victims of the tornado that damaged the small Sabine Parish community of Peason on Sunday, Jan. 9.

Six people were injured, including a family with small children.

The police department posted on Facebook Sunday evening that they will be accepting donations for the community. Those interested in donating can bring household items like water, tissues, food, etc. to the police department, located at 952 S Main St. Items such as electrical cords, fans, heaters, gloves, garbage bags, and gas are also needed.

Monetary donations will also be accepted.

The Zwolle Police Department is open from 7:30 a.m. until 4 p.m.

“Let’s come together and bless this community,” the post reads.

A GoFundMe campaign has been started for the family injured in the tornado. As of the morning on Jan. 9, the campaign had raised more than $16,000. Click here to donate.

NOTE: KSLA makes no representations or warranties of any kind about the authenticity, accuracy, or reliability of any GoFundMe campaign. Any donations you make to such campaigns are strictly at your own risk. If you have any questions related to the authenticity, accuracy, or reliability of a GoFundMe campaign, please contact GoFundMe directly or consult the GoFundMe Guarantee Policy.

