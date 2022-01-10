What’s ahead for the Saints

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - For the first time since 2016, the New Orleans Saints will not be playing in the postseason.

The Saints delivered on the final day of the season against the Falcons, but the Rams blew a 17-point lead to the Niners, and now the Black and Gold are dwelling on what could’ve been.

New Orleans set a record for using 58 different starters in 2021, but that can’t be the overriding excuse for why this team isn’t playing in “the tournament.”

After the Jameis Winston injury, the Black and Gold lost five in a row. They also lost to the woeful Giants with healthy Winston. Those are the types of games you need to win to be in the postseason.

Now the offseason is here, and the Saints will need to make some tough decisions.

Among them: Do you re-sign Winston, is Terron Armstead in the team’s future, is Marcus Williams worthy of a big new contract?

Time will only tell, but right now the Saints are in an unfamiliar place, watching 14 other NFL teams play in the postseason.

