Teen missing from behavioral health hospital in Texarkana

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - The Texarkana Arkansas Police Department is looking for a missing teen.

Police say on Jan. 7 around 9 p.m., several juveniles, including Onyx Gibson, 14, pushed open a rear door at the Riverview Behavioral Health Hospital, located at 701 Arkansas Blvd., and ran away. Within hours, officers had found all of them, except for Gibson.

Police are unsure what Gibson was wearing when he ran off.

Onyx Gibson ran away from the Riverview Behavioral Health Hospital in Texarkana, Ark. on Friday, Jan. 7, 2022.

Gibson is 5′ 2″ tall and weighs about 120 lbs. He has blonde hair and green eyes. He usually wears glasses, but it’s unclear if he left the facility with them or not.

Anyone with information about Gibson’s location is asked to call 911 or 903-798-3154.

