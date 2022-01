MINDEN, La. (KSLA) - A wreck has closed a portion of Interstate 20 east in Webster Parish on the morning of Monday, Jan. 10.

The roadway is closed at US 371 (exit 44).

I-20 East is closed at US 371 (Exit 44) due to an accident. Traffic is being diverted onto US 371. Congestion has reached approximately three miles in length. — Shreveport Traffic (@Shreveport_Traf) January 10, 2022

Traffic is being diverted onto US 371. Congestion is three miles in length, according to LaDOTD.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.