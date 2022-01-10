Getting Answers
Plain Dealing man found guilty of sexual battery of child under 15

Jonathan Daniel Wagar, 45
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 3:10 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A 45-year-old man has been found guilty of sexual battery of a child under 15.

The 26th Judicial District Court announced Monday, Jan. 10 that Jonathan Daniel Wagar, 45, of Plain Dealing, was found guilty by a jury of sexual battery of a child under 15. The JDC says the victim revealed the sexual battery after she and her siblings were taken out of Wager’s custody by the Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS).

Once the victim revealed what happened, the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office began an investigation and the victim was interviewed at the Gingerbread House Children’s Advocacy Center.

“Allie did an excellent job of presenting this case to the jury,” said Bossier/Webster District Attorney Schuyler Marvin. “Protecting our children from predators is an effort that I will not waver on. Our office is committed to aggressively prosecuting individuals that exploit children and will work tirelessly with our partners in law enforcement to protect children from these vile predators.”

The case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Allie Aiello Stahl.

Wagar will be sentenced at a later date following a pre-sentencing investigation. The sentencing, which will be done by Judge Michael Craig, has been scheduled for March 3. Wagar faces no less than 25 years and up to 99 years in prison without the benefit of probation, parole, or suspension of sentence.

