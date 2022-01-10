Getting Answers
NY Rep. Ocasio-Cortez recovering after positive COVID test

FILE - U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez looks round to listen to a question at the COP26 U.N....
FILE - U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez looks round to listen to a question at the COP26 U.N. Climate Summit, in Glasgow, Scotland, Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021. Ocasio-Cortez has tested positive for COVID-19 and “is experiencing symptoms and recovering at home,” her office said in a statement Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022.(Alastair Grant | AP Photo/Alastair Grant, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 7:35 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has tested positive for COVID-19 and “is experiencing symptoms and recovering at home,” her office said in a statement Sunday evening.

The Democratic congresswoman’s office said Ocasio-Cortez received a booster shot last fall, adding that she “encourages everyone to get their booster” and follow the guidance of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

With the nation dealing with another surge of the virus since the emergence of the highly contagious omicron variant, numerous members of Congress have reported breakthrough cases despite being fully vaccinated and boosted.

Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, tweeted last week that he had tested positive on at at-home virus test, but said he was asymptomatic and felt “fine.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

