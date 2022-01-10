Man injured in Werner Park shooting

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police are working to learn more about a shooting that left one man injured.

Officers got the call around 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 9 to the 3000 block of Devaughn Street.

Police say someone was shooting from the street into a house.

One man inside the home was shot in the arm. He is expected to recover.

Anyone with information is asked to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300 or Shreveport-Caddo CrimeStoppers at (318) 673-7373, visit the group’s website, or the P3Tips app to submit information anonymously.

