Getting Answers
Coats for Kids
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Dogs can tell the difference between familiar and unfamiliar languages, study says

By CNN
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 12:11 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Dogs can recognize different languages and nonsense words, according to a new study from Hungary.

When Kun-Kun the border collie and his owner moved from Mexico to Hungary, both were immersed in a new language.

“Here people are really friendly with dogs, so they are talking all the time to Kun-Kun, but I always wondered if he can detect that it’s a different language,” said Laura V. Cuaya of the Department of Ethology at Eötvös Loránd University in Budapest.

Kun-Kun’s owner set out to find an answer.

She and a team of researchers in Budapest designed an experiment with 18 dogs to see if they can differentiate language.

Eighteen dogs, including six border collies, five golden retrievers, and two Australian shepherds participated in the study.

Each of the dogs’ brains were analyzed with MRI scanning as they heard either Hungarian, Spanish, or scrambled speech. Their owners were present, and they had the ability to leave the scanner at any point.

Two of the pups were familiar with Spanish. The other 16 were used to hearing Hungarian.

“What we see from these results is that they do pay attention. They do pick up on these auditory irregularities that characterize certain languages,” said Attila Andics, a neuroscientist at Eötvös Loránd University.

Scans showed different parts of the dogs’ brains were activated when a familiar language was spoken versus a nonfamiliar one, as well as when nonsense was spoken versus authentic speech.

The researchers also found that the older the dog, the better its brain was able to distinguish between languages.

“It’s a fact how dogs are social beings. So, they are all the time picking up information about their social world. And for the dogs, humans, we are an important source of information,” Cuaya said.

Kun-Kun, who was one of the study participants, already knew as much.

So, while “Fido” may not be exactly bilingual, they may be hearing more than you think.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Miller County, Ark., sheriff's detectives are investigating the deaths of a man and woman who...
MCSO identifies man, woman found dead near boat ramp
All five members of the Westfall family were injured in an EF-2 tornado that hit the community...
Family hurt when tornado hits Peason community; NWS says it was an EF-2 up to a half-mile wide
City of Shreveport to hold application process for income pilot program
Texas wreck claims life of Shreveport woman
Bob Saget arrives at a screening of "MacGruber" on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at the California...
Bob Saget, beloved TV dad of ‘Full House,’ dead at 65

Latest News

This photo released by the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation shows Robert...
Robert Durst, real estate heir convicted of murder, dies
After milder temperatures for the middle of the week we are tracking a cooldown on the way this...
Milder weather by midweek
U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman, left, and Russian deputy foreign minister Sergei...
US, Russia meet for talks amid tensions linked to Ukraine
FILE - Dominick Black looks at a photograph held by Assistant District Attorney Thomas Binger,...
Man who bought gun for Kyle Rittenhouse pleads no contest
Michael Lofton, DOB: 3/10/1986
Bossier City man arrested after reportedly being found with images of child sex abuse, bestiality