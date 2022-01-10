Getting Answers
Coats for Kids
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

COVID hospitalizations continue to increase as Omicron variant rages in Louisiana

According to the Louisiana Department of Health, as of Jan. 6, 1,521 individuals were fighting...
According to the Louisiana Department of Health, as of Jan. 6, 1,521 individuals were fighting COVID in state hospitals. The New Orleans region has 403 people hospitalized - the most in the state.(WRDW)
By Christian Piekos
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 5:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - As Louisiana continues to set new daily COVID-19 case records - driven largely from the Omicron variant - the number of people hospitalized is surging concurrently.

According to the Louisiana Department of Health, as of Jan. 6, 1,521 individuals were fighting COVID in state hospitals. The New Orleans region has 403 people hospitalized - the most in the state.

Meanwhile, the teams of medical personnel are currently caring for 228 people with COVID in Shreveport-Bossier.

The last time hospitalizations were this high was last September.

Just on Friday, Jan. 7, Louisiana shattered its single-day record of confirmed cases with 14,802 testing positive.

Those falling seriously ill to COVID continues to largely be the unvaccinated. The department of health reports 78% of those in hospitals right now are not fully protected against the virus.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Miller County, Ark., sheriff's detectives are investigating the deaths of a man and woman who...
2 found dead outside pickup along bayou
Debris litters a property following a severe tornado that hit peason community in Sabine Parish.
Tornado hits Peason community; family hurt; NWS says it was an EF-2 up to a half mile wide
City of Shreveport to hold application process for income pilot program
Texas wreck claims life of Shreveport woman
Bob Saget arrives at a screening of "MacGruber" on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at the California...
Bob Saget, beloved TV dad of ‘Full House,’ dead at 65

Latest News

COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
The teacher reportedly told workers at a drive-through COVID-19 test site she thought her...
Warrant issued for teacher accused of locking son in trunk to avoid COVID
Several states, including California, Ohio and Delaware, have brought in the National Guard to...
COVID cases on the rise in US with many hospitals overwhelmed
Southern Hills Steppers bring fitness & fun into new year