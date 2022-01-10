Getting Answers
Coats for Kids
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

COVID-19 testing site helping keep schools’ doors open, East Texas district official says

“Since we started this testing program ..., we have noticed an improvement in our attendance rate ...”
Texarkana Independent School District’s COVID-19 testing center, which primarily is for TISD...
Texarkana Independent School District’s COVID-19 testing center, which primarily is for TISD students and staffers, is open from 8:30-11:30 a.m. and from noon-3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at 1600 Waterall St. in Texarkana, Texas. No appointment is needed.(Source: Fred Gamble/KSLA News 12)
By Fred Gamble
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 5:10 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) — An East Texas school official believes a COVID-19 testing program is helping keep his district’s campuses open for in-person learning.

VACCINATION CLINIC

  • What: COVID-19/flu vaccination clinic
  • For: adults and students
  • When: Jan. 26
  • Where: Texas High School, 4001 Summerhill Road in Texarkana, Texas
  • Sponsor: Texarkana Independent School District

“Since we started this testing program back in October, we have noticed an improvement in our attendance rate among students and staff,” said Doug Brubaker, superintendent of Texarkana Independent School District.

“So we do think it’s an important part of our strategy to maintain good health in our schools and also make sure students and staff can come to school.”

There has been a continuous line at the COVID-19 testing site sponsored by the Texas school district. And the pace has picked up since the holiday vacation, Brubaker said.

“We have seen a large number of our students and staff going to get testing.”

There’s been an uptick in positive COVID-19 cases in the region, prompting some school districts to return to virtual learning.

Texarkana Arkansas School District temporarily going back to virtual learning due to COVID

“Really, all districts on our area and across the state, we’ve seen an increase in the COVID-19 cases, both among students and among staff,” Brubaker said.

The TISD testing site, which primarily is for TISD students and staffers, is located at 1600 Waterall St. The Texas Education Agency provided the school district with the resources needed to make the site possible.

The testing center is open from 8:30-11:30 a.m. and from noon-3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. No appointment is needed.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Miller County, Ark., sheriff's detectives are investigating the deaths of a man and woman who...
MCSO identifies man, woman found dead near boat ramp
All five members of the Westfall family were injured in an EF-2 tornado that hit the community...
Family hurt when tornado hits Peason community; NWS says it was an EF-2 up to a half-mile wide
City of Shreveport starts accepting applications for basic income program
Texas wreck claims life of Shreveport woman
The Walmart Supercenter, located at 1125 Shreveport Barksdale Hwy will close at 2 p.m. on...
Shreveport-Barksdale Walmart to close for cleaning, sanitizing on Jan. 10

Latest News

Bossier City Mayor Tommy Chandler discusses first few months in office and the state of the...
Q&A: Mayor Tommy Chandler speaks on Bossier City going into 2022
Texas Coronavirus update
What we know about the 12,574 active cases of COVID-19 in East Texas
Consumer prices rising in all aspects of life.
Pilot program to pay 110 eligible families $660 a month for a year
People step up to help Peason tornado victims
People step up to help Peason tornado victims