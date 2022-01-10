COVID-19 testing site helping keep schools’ doors open, East Texas district official says

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) — An East Texas school official believes a COVID-19 testing program is helping keep his district’s campuses open for in-person learning.

VACCINATION CLINIC

What: COVID-19/flu vaccination clinic

For: adults and students

When: Jan. 26

Where: Texas High School, 4001 Summerhill Road in Texarkana, Texas

Sponsor: Texarkana Independent School District

“Since we started this testing program back in October, we have noticed an improvement in our attendance rate among students and staff,” said Doug Brubaker, superintendent of Texarkana Independent School District.

“So we do think it’s an important part of our strategy to maintain good health in our schools and also make sure students and staff can come to school.”

There has been a continuous line at the COVID-19 testing site sponsored by the Texas school district. And the pace has picked up since the holiday vacation, Brubaker said.

“We have seen a large number of our students and staff going to get testing.”

There’s been an uptick in positive COVID-19 cases in the region, prompting some school districts to return to virtual learning.

“Really, all districts on our area and across the state, we’ve seen an increase in the COVID-19 cases, both among students and among staff,” Brubaker said.

The TISD testing site, which primarily is for TISD students and staffers, is located at 1600 Waterall St. The Texas Education Agency provided the school district with the resources needed to make the site possible.

The testing center is open from 8:30-11:30 a.m. and from noon-3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. No appointment is needed.

