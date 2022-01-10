Chilly start but warmer weather ahead this week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good Monday morning! I hope all of you had a wonderful weekend! We did see some strong storms over the weekend with a confirmed EF-2 tornado in Sabine Parish Sunday morning with winds of 125 MPH. Now as we kick off a new week we are tracking a chilly start to the week behind the cold front that moved through Sunday with temperatures this morning starting off in the 30s. But as we go through the work week we are tracking temperatures that will be moderating every day for the region. 60s will likely return by Wednesday with highs getting up to around 70 possible by the end of the work week. Going through the weekend we are tracking a cold front on the way, but not much in the way of rain chances for the region. Behind that front expect high temperatures to drop back down into the 50s for highs.

After a chilly start to the week we could see highs close to 70 by Thursday. (KSLA News 12)

So as you get ready to head out the door this morning make sure you grab a jacket as we are dealing with much cooler temperatures compared to Sunday. Temperatures this morning are down in the upper 30s and low 40s, and will only be moving up into the 50s this afternoon. We are tracking partly cloudy skies to go along with the more seasonal temperatures Monday.

As we go through the work week the story of the week will be temperatures that should be moving up each day of the week. High temperatures on Wednesday should be able to rebound into the low 60s with high temperatures around the 70 degree mark possible at the Thursday. For the most part we are expecting partly cloudy skies throughout the week as we are not expecting any major weather maker to move through.

Looking ahead to your weekend forecast we finally track some somewhat active weather to move through the region. On Saturday we are tracking an area of low pressure and cold front to our north to move through bringing cooler temperatures to region. High temperatures both Saturday and Sunday should be in the 50s, but we are still not tracking much in the way of rain chances for the ArkLaTex.

In the meantime, grab a jacket on the way out the door this morning! Have a great week!

