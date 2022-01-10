Big-rig rolls over in south Shreveport
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Crews remain on scene after a tractor-trailer apparently rolled over in south Shreveport on Monday morning.
Dispatchers got the call just before 7:45 a.m. near E. Flournoy Lucas Road where the Terry Bradshaw Passway terminates and starts.
No word on injuries or the cause of the wreck.
This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 for updates.
