Big-rig rolls over in south Shreveport

By Alex Onken
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Crews remain on scene after a tractor-trailer apparently rolled over in south Shreveport on Monday morning.

Dispatchers got the call just before 7:45 a.m. near E. Flournoy Lucas Road where the Terry Bradshaw Passway terminates and starts.

No word on injuries or the cause of the wreck.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 for updates.

