Big-rig rolls over in south Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Crews remain on scene after a tractor-trailer apparently rolled over in south Shreveport on Monday morning.

Dispatchers got the call just before 7:45 a.m. near E. Flournoy Lucas Road where the Terry Bradshaw Passway terminates and starts.

No word on injuries or the cause of the wreck.

The entrance ramp from Flournoy Lucas Road to LA 3132 West is closed due to an accident. Congestion is minimal. — Shreveport Traffic (@Shreveport_Traf) January 10, 2022

This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 for updates.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.